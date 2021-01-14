Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $39.90 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,022. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

