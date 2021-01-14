Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $390.77 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 4.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.39% of Intuit worth $390,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.75.

INTU traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,989. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.84. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.