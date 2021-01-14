Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $43.02 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $171.61. 133,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

