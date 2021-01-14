Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $48.16 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

UNP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.14. The company had a trading volume of 95,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

