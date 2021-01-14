Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises about 4.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 1.41% of Paycom Software worth $372,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.26. 5,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,473. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.42.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.