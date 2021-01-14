Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.71% of Church & Dwight worth $154,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.97. 19,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,793. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

