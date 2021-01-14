Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 22,396 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $113,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $503.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.