Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 428 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $22,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $14.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $423.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,187. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

