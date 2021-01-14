Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.22. 432,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

