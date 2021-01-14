Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 211,325 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.32% of The TJX Companies worth $260,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after acquiring an additional 372,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.10. 99,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,150. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

