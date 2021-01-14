Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 10,656 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.30.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.25. 5,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

