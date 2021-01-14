Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 159,764 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,764 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.24% of Automatic Data Processing worth $181,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $163.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

