Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,918 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,984,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.76. 10,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,338. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

