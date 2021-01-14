Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 24,525 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,525 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 129,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,150. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.