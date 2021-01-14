Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 30,729 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,729 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $38.11. 443,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,115. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

