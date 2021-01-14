Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 37,590 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,590 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.15% of Unilever worth $106,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.93. 68,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,833. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

