Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,455 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.08% of Align Technology worth $35,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 172.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $559.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.35 and its 200-day moving average is $386.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $579.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.