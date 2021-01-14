Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 61,191 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,191 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.23% of Canadian National Railway worth $178,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.02. 11,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

