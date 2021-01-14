Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 928 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 4.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.26% of Danaher worth $402,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $6,678,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.75. 40,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

