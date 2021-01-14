Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,020 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.86. 124,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

