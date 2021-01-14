Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.45. 791,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

