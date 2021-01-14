Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.38. Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$169.79 million and a PE ratio of -148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.96.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.