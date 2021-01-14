Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $611.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $604.87 and its 200 day moving average is $514.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

