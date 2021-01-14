Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,683 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,754,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $88.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

