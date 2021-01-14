Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,000 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $4,461,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CDW by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

