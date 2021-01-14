Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.08.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $315.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.80 and a 200-day moving average of $249.77. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $330.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

