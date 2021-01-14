Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

