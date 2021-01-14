Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Corteva by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,534 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Corteva by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 465,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 52,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

