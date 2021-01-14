Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 50.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,470 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $286.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $290.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

