Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

CARR opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

