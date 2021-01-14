Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 15,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HP by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 8,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,416 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2,388.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.71 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

