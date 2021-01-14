Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,800 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $647,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

