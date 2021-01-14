Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,900 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $174.09 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

