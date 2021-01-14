Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Water Works by 13.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average of $147.77. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.