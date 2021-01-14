Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.