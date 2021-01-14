Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,700 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.09 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.