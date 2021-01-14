Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 4,900 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

