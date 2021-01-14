Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 7,100 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 288,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $709,172. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.