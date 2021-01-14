Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $189.36 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

