Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 225.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 104.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 121,065 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $216.48 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,082 shares of company stock worth $5,075,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

