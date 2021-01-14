Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.89 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,560,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,805,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.