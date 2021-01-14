Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.95 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.75.

Shares of SBAC opened at $265.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,658.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

