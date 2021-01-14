Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

NYSE:YUM opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,368 shares of company stock worth $2,625,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

