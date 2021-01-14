Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.12 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

