Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -244.50 and a beta of 1.28. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

