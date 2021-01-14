Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.17 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,792,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,317,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $8,263,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. BidaskClub lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

PSA stock opened at $224.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.81. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

