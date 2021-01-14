Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 513,359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

