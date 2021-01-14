Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.97 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

