Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,600 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

