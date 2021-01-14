Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,800 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $142.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

